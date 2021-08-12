Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report $0.90 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.86. Paycom Software reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PAYC shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.06.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,149,531. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 44.1% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 106.5% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 66.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $463.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.58. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $257.87 and a 12-month high of $475.20.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

