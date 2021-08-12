PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Decreased by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,742 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 3.0% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $76,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of PayPal by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $274.59. 4,497,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,838,384. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $285.93. The stock has a market cap of $322.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.97, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.63 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,101,189 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.