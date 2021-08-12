PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $274.59. 4,497,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,838,384. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.63 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.65 billion, a PE ratio of 66.97, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.59.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,242 shares of company stock worth $14,101,189. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

