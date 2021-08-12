PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Raised to “Buy” at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) was upgraded by stock analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $3.75 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $3.50. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.79% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.19.

PaySign stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,481. PaySign has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $10.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.51.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PaySign will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 39,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $123,494.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,322,986 shares in the company, valued at $29,180,946.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PaySign by 32.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,519,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 369,735 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PaySign in the second quarter valued at $381,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in PaySign by 5.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,547,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after buying an additional 76,426 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC lifted its position in PaySign by 138.8% during the first quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 116,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 67,668 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in PaySign during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

