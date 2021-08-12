PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.08.

PBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $15.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $9.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.06. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.23). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.77%. Equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 13,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 332,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

