PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Underweight

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $10.50. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their target price on PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

Shares of PBF traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.12. The company had a trading volume of 59,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,488,183. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.97. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $18.78.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.23). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the second quarter valued at $33,000. regents capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 86.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 79.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

