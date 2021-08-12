PEAKDEFI Trading 6.9% Higher This Week (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000649 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. PEAKDEFI has a market cap of $96.35 million and $479,201.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00056385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00015287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.38 or 0.00885617 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00111739 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002065 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 778,787,631 coins and its circulating supply is 333,526,774 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

