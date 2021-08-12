Peercoin Market Capitalization Achieves $28.01 Million (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Peercoin has a total market cap of $28.01 million and approximately $24,507.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for $1.03 or 0.00002310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded down 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000091 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About Peercoin

PPC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,071,780 coins. Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Peercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

