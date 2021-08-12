Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $126.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $109.06 and a twelve month high of $148.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 790.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.72. Pegasystems had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. On average, analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.76%.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total transaction of $38,936.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,042.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $315,468.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,119.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,755 shares of company stock valued at $482,433. 50.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 30.8% during the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,613,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,534,000 after buying an additional 380,135 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,303,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,016,000 after acquiring an additional 59,619 shares in the last quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,119,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000,000 after acquiring an additional 528,008 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth $112,211,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in Pegasystems by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,976,000 after buying an additional 373,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

