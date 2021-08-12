PegNet Trading 1.7% Higher This Week (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 12th. PegNet has a total market cap of $277,177.66 and $342.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PegNet has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PegNet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00046591 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.39 or 0.00144762 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.99 or 0.00152868 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,367.36 or 0.99749027 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.34 or 0.00868597 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

PegNet Coin Trading

