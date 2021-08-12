Pendle (PENDLE) One Day Volume Hits $425,721.00

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000987 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pendle has a market cap of $16.97 million and $425,721.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pendle has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00046219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.57 or 0.00141526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.38 or 0.00152399 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,388.30 or 1.00394565 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.43 or 0.00867223 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,899,256 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

