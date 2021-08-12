PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 672,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,692 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $13,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,396,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,571,000 after acquiring an additional 667,214 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,176,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,864,000 after buying an additional 20,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,030,000 after buying an additional 140,771 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,256,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,620,000 after buying an additional 514,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $22,037,000. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PMT opened at $18.85 on Thursday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 60.51%. Equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 696.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Sunday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

In other news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $152,949.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $28,266.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,551.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

