Penta Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 12th. Over the last seven days, Penta has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar. Penta has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $17,659.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Penta coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00055933 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00015162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.10 or 0.00878119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00110648 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.30 or 0.00156394 BTC.

Penta Coin Profile

Penta (PNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Penta is www.penta.global

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Penta

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

