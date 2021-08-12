Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Penumbra in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the company will earn $0.87 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.91. William Blair also issued estimates for Penumbra’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. lifted their target price on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.86.

NYSE:PEN traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $257.50. The company had a trading volume of 441 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,161. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,599.65, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $163.49 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Penumbra by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $657,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total transaction of $44,289.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,726 shares of company stock valued at $719,459. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

