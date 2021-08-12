Peony (PNY) Price Up 43.2% Over Last Week

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 12th. Peony has a total market cap of $14.73 million and $125,891.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can currently be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00001861 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Peony has traded up 43.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00063653 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005546 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000778 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000084 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Peony

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 17,410,972 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

