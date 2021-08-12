Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the highest is $0.82. Peoples Bancorp reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Peoples Bancorp.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 24.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 53.5% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 159,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 55,550 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,024,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,982,000 after purchasing an additional 38,569 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,574,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,225,000 after purchasing an additional 150,364 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 18.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $31.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $619.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.98. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

Featured Story: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.