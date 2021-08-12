People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Acquired by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,715 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,391 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 10,976.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 218.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 103.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,118.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $296,119.23. Also, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $138,169.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 162,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,349.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,375,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,666,303. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $19.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. People’s United Financial’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PBCT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.29.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

