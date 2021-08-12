PEPS Coin Price Hits $0.0053 on Top Exchanges (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $244,197.92 and $59.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000783 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00103714 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 42.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,016,924 coins and its circulating supply is 45,776,744 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

