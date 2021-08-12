PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1,515.0% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $155.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,943,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,164,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $214.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.31. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $158.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

