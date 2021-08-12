PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Boosted by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.1% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1,515.0% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $155.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,185,801. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $158.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.16.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.58.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

