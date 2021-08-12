Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.580-$1.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.380-$0.390 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Perdoceo Education stock opened at $11.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.16. Perdoceo Education has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $16.71. The firm has a market cap of $794.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.22.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

