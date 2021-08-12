Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.380-$0.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.580-$1.640 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRDO. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $11.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.22. Perdoceo Education has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.71.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

