Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Trading Up 6.4%

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)’s share price was up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.13 and last traded at $14.06. Approximately 4,398 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 325,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

Several research analysts have commented on PWP shares. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter valued at $3,215,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $827,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,496,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

