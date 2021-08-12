Performance Food Group (PFGC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th. Analysts expect Performance Food Group to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $46.27 on Thursday. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.95 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

