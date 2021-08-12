Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.00. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 16,971 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $57.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.91.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.42 million for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 6.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 195,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 49,945 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 117,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 7.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 27.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perma-Pipe International Company Profile

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

