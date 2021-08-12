Permission Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $23.80 Million (ASK)

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. During the last seven days, Permission Coin has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Permission Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Permission Coin has a total market cap of $23.80 million and $392,307.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00046183 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.70 or 0.00142184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.72 or 0.00153578 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,019.92 or 0.99823898 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.80 or 0.00863550 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Permission Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,386,481,798 coins. The official website for Permission Coin is permission.io . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Permission Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Permission Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Permission Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

