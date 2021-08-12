Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) had its target price lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.58% from the stock’s current price.
NYSE PRGO traded down $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $42.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,964. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $54.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 1.19.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Perrigo Company Profile
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.
