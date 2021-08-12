Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) had its target price lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.58% from the stock’s current price.

NYSE PRGO traded down $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $42.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,964. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $54.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 1.19.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Perrigo by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,250,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Perrigo by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,062,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,702,000 after buying an additional 105,428 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 179,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after buying an additional 8,610 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

