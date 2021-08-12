Persimmon (LON:PSN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,930 ($38.28). Persimmon shares last traded at GBX 2,899 ($37.88), with a volume of 309,647 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PSN shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,530 ($46.12) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,261.38 ($42.61).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,985.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a GBX 110 ($1.44) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.76%. Persimmon’s payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

About Persimmon (LON:PSN)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

