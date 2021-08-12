Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 3,228 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8.0% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,520,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,682,000 after acquiring an additional 113,121 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 29,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 127,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.17. 1,515,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,314,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.08. The firm has a market cap of $354.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

