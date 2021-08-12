Personal CFO Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 57 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,195.71.

NYSE:MTD traded up $16.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,515.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,039. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $926.88 and a 1-year high of $1,535.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,410.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,486.18, for a total value of $1,857,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,246.96, for a total transaction of $6,234,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,342,215.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,770 shares of company stock valued at $47,976,230. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

