Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th. Analysts expect Petco Health and Wellness to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Petco Health and Wellness to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $20.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.51. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 88.35. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $31.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WOOF. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.