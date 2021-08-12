Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1.76 ($0.02). Petra Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 1.74 ($0.02), with a volume of 8,455,582 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) target price on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £167.60 million and a PE ratio of -0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 781.90.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

