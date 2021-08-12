Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) PT Raised to C$15.75

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.25 to C$15.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.00 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.28.

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $5.99. 22,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,912. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $7.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

