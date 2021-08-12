PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.25. PFSweb shares last traded at $13.17, with a volume of 98,068 shares.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of PFSweb from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get PFSweb alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $278.51 million, a P/E ratio of -35.59 and a beta of 1.86.

In other PFSweb news, CAO Stephanie Delacruz sold 7,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $75,610.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in PFSweb during the first quarter worth $25,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of PFSweb by 158.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of PFSweb by 29.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PFSweb by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW)

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The PFS Operations segment offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, a customizable web-based application for accessing required customer information.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for PFSweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PFSweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.