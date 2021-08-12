PGGM Investments Acquires 42,938 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 42,938 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.23% of Domino’s Pizza worth $40,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DPZ. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $748,712,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,867,093.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 280,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,010,000 after purchasing an additional 280,064 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 371,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $136,453,000 after purchasing an additional 202,340 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,410,000 after purchasing an additional 149,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 225,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,871,000 after purchasing an additional 115,440 shares during the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DPZ. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $493.50.

NYSE DPZ traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $516.34. 14,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,789. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $481.11. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $548.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

In other news, Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total transaction of $2,615,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,409.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,029 shares of company stock valued at $41,390,259 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

