PGGM Investments Buys 1,262 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

PGGM Investments raised its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 170,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.15% of VeriSign worth $38,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 154,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 30.1% during the first quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 25,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 14.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 6.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 158,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 71.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 228,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,406,000 after purchasing an additional 94,920 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VRSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. upped their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

In related news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total value of $693,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.17, for a total value of $1,303,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,269,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,052 shares of company stock worth $4,680,728. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VRSN stock traded down $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $210.46. 5,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,074. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 0.82. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $234.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.53.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.