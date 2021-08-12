PGGM Investments Buys 224,069 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

PGGM Investments increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 63.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 577,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,069 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $40,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth approximately $283,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 5.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 42,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% during the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.9% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 32.9% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,166,316. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.60. The firm has a market cap of $150.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Several research firms have weighed in on C. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

