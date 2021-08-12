PGGM Investments Cuts Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

PGGM Investments decreased its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.38% of Robert Half International worth $38,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 199.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 40.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter worth $43,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

NYSE RHI traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,091. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $101.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.83.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.