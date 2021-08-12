PGGM Investments Cuts Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

PGGM Investments lessened its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 92,426 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.19% of Nucor worth $55,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 691.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,994 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,122,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,408,000 after purchasing an additional 630,528 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 107.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 850,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,269,000 after purchasing an additional 441,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $1,161,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $6,501,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 136,383 shares of company stock valued at $14,678,730 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.07. 243,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,306,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $123.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.85.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

