PGGM Investments Decreases Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

PGGM Investments cut its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,195 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 0.13% of Paychex worth $49,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 820.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Cowen increased their price target on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Argus increased their price target on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,126. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.13 and a 12 month high of $117.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.04. The stock has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 137,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $15,499,598.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,187,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $65,123.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 86,522 shares in the company, valued at $9,748,433.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

