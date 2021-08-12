PGGM Investments Grows Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 65.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 173,000 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.20% of Incyte worth $36,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 499,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,632,000 after purchasing an additional 28,458 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Incyte by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 40,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in Incyte by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Incyte by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 383,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,203,000 after purchasing an additional 111,991 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,258,000 after purchasing an additional 128,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $73.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,299. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.20. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $72.48 and a 1 year high of $101.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INCY shares. TheStreet upgraded Incyte from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.29.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $384,482.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.