PGGM Investments Grows Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

PGGM Investments raised its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,749 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.14% of The Hershey worth $52,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total transaction of $56,105.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,632.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $981,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,330 shares in the company, valued at $10,589,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,735 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.38.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $177.71. 13,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,654. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $134.00 and a 1-year high of $182.24. The stock has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. On average, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.19%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

