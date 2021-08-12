PGGM Investments Has $38.05 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 552,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $38,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $936,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 23,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $326,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 55.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 80.8% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GILD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.85.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,509,268. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $70.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.35. The firm has a market cap of $88.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

