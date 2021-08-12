PGGM Investments Has $41.14 Million Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

PGGM Investments reduced its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,243,386 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 30,352 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.51% of Gentex worth $41,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Gentex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Gentex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 74.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GNTX shares. Seaport Global Securities raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.53.

Shares of GNTX stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.61. 33,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,117. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.06. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $24.99 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $140,835.48. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,061 shares of company stock worth $712,785. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

