PGGM Investments Increases Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 238,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,741 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned 0.21% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $40,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32,996.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,315,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,108 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,370,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,891,000 after purchasing an additional 934,847 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2,535.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 968,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,801,000 after purchasing an additional 931,672 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,365,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,189,000 after purchasing an additional 278,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,005,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,138,000 after acquiring an additional 270,747 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAA. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.42.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $186.18. 6,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,285. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.87. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.53 and a 52 week high of $196.44. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. Equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.76%.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $1,603,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,003,950.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $687,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,790,401.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,540 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.