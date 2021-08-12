PGGM Investments Lowers Position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

PGGM Investments reduced its stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56,275 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.12% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $32,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 365.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,627,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,038,000 after buying an additional 2,062,143 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 10,945,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,000,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,880 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 2,810.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,135,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,626,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,067,388,000 after acquiring an additional 973,357 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on MXIM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.63. 62,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,327,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.05. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.74 and a 52 week high of $105.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.94.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.95% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $719.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 18,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.81, for a total transaction of $1,854,904.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $7,191,452 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

