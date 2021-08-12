PGGM Investments Lowers Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

PGGM Investments lowered its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.12% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $37,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.39.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $307,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,080 shares of company stock worth $2,480,166 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PEG stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,421. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.55. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $64.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

