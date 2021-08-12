PGGM Investments Lowers Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

PGGM Investments lowered its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 164,823 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.09% of Eaton worth $51,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.8% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 48.0% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 30.7% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 20.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.33.

NYSE ETN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $166.80. The stock had a trading volume of 27,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,690. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $96.24 and a 1 year high of $168.88. The firm has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,260 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,526. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.