PGGM Investments Purchases 2,252 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.33% of Amdocs worth $33,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 873.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 112.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.56. 4,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,953. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $54.68 and a one year high of $82.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.30.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.37%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

