PGGM Investments Purchases 289,339 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

PGGM Investments increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 427.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,339 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $39,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 20.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.9% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 4,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.77. 254,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,041,846. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.11. The stock has a market cap of $136.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $76.46 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.